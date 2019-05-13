iOS 12.3 rolling out now with new TV app, support for AirPlay 2 TVs

Apple’s iOS 12.3 update is starting to roll out to users now with a slew of new features, including the revamped TV app.
iOS 12.3 marks the third major update to iOS 12, which launched in September 2018. Further, iOS 12.3 comes about a month after 12.2, which introduced Apple News+, new Animoji and more.
The iOS 12.3 update is mostly about TV. It brings the overhauled TV app that Apple introduced at its March 25th event to iPhones and iPads. The new app puts ‘Watch Now’ and ‘Up Next’ front and centre so users can pick up where they left off or find something new to watch. There’s also a new machine learning-based recommendation system that gives you customized content suggestions based on what you’ve watched before.
Apple also streamlined the interface with sections for movies, TV shows, sports and children’s content.
The new app is also present on Apple TVs thanks to an update to tvOS. The iOS version of the app offers ‘Watch Now,’ ‘Library’ and ‘Search’ options in a bottom navigation bar.
The TV app also has a new ‘Channels’ feature, set to be a significant part of Apple’s services push. Channels let users sign up for subscription services inside the TV app, and Apple gets a cut.
However, the number of available Channels in Canada is disappointing, to say the least. Acorn TV is the only app currently available now, with CBS All-Access and the Smithsonian Channel coming in the future.
The TV also supports Family Sharing, allowing up to six family members to share subscriptions on Apple TV.
iOS 12.3 also brings support for AirPlay 2-enabled TVs from LG, Samsung and others.
Finally, the new update includes a few bug fixes for iPhone and iPad devices.
You can download the update by going to Settings, General and Software Updates. As with all iOS software updates, it may take a bit of time for the update to hit your device.
Source: MacRumors
