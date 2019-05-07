Google is looking to add more relevant news to Search

During Google’s 2019 I/O keynote the company’s CEO Sundar Pichai opened the conference with a comprehensive news tool for search.
The CEO used the recent black hole picture as an example. When the feature launches later this year, users will be able to search for news like a black hole and be given a wide range of results from many news sources.
There will be four new tabs in search that are related to the news. First up is ‘Latest coverage.’ This section shows the most recent stories about what you’re searching for.
Google names the next panel after a keyword that pops up in a lot of stories. For the black hole example, the tab is called “M87 black hole named ‘Powehi.'”
This section more or less shows users what Google’s algorithms think are important about the story.
The third tab is a ‘Timeline’ that that shows a few stories in chronological order to help users get as much context as possible about what they searched for.
Finally, the last panel is a learn more section. In the example Google showed off it said “Learn more about black holes.’
This seems like a really interesting way for users to get in-depth coverage without having to go into Google News.
More to come…
Comments