Google Lens will soon help you pick what to eat at a restaurant

May 7, 2019

1:26 PM EDT

Google Lens is getting a couple of upgrades.

At Google’s I/O developer conference, the company’s Aparna Chennapragada highlighted the new functionality that’s coming to Google Lens.

The most notable feature Chennapragada shared is new restaurant-focused functionality that will highlight popular menu items. In addition, that same functionality will allow users to see what specific menu items look at said restaurant. When it’s time to pay for their meal, users can point their smartphone at their bill and Google Lens will calculate a tip, as well as split the bill.

 

Additionally, as part of a new feature of the company’s Go app, a version of the company’s Search platform designed for low-powered devices, Google is equipping Lens to read and transcribe text in real-time.

Google plans to roll out the above functionality later this month.

