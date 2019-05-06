Waterproof Kindle Paperwhite and entry-level Kindle discounted on Amazon

Amazon’s Waterproof Kindle Paperwhite is currently $20 off and on sale for $119.99 CAD. Further, the entry-level Kindle is $30 CAD off and on sale for $89.99.
The Kindle Paperwhite is the thinnest Kindle and features a 300 ppi glare-free display that is meant to read like real paper. The e-reader also waterproof and includes twice the storage with 8GB. The Kindle also comes with the option to opt for 32GB.
The entry-level Kindle features a 167 ppi glare-free display. The e-reader features 4GB of storage.
There are a few similarities between the two models. Both versions claim that a single battery charge lasts for weeks. The e-readers both have an adjustable front light that allows users to read at night. They also have Bluetooth to allow readers to listen to audiobooks. The screen size is the same for both models at 6-inches.
With the price difference being just $30, it may be worth it to splurge and get the Paperwhite model.
