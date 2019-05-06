Apple planning updates to macOS, iOS and watchOS for WWDC

With Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) just around the corner, Bloomberg’s almost always reliable Mark Gurman is back at it again with a number of notable rumours that give us a glimpse of what to expect from the tech giant’s annual developer conference.
As expected, Gurman says that macOS, iOS and watchOS are set to be updated with new features. There will also be attention paid to third-party iOS apps, similar to last year.
Major new features include an operating system-wide dark mode for iOS 13, an updated version of Maps and new Health and Reminders apps. Regarding macOS, we’ll likely get our first look at third-party iOS apps running on the Mac, according to Gurman.
There’s also a possibility that Apple’s updating the HomePod with multi-user support, a feature that has been available in the Google Home and Amazon Alexa for several months now.
Below is a quick list of some of the highlights from Bloomberg’s story:
iOS 13
- Dark Mode is coming to the next version of Apple’s mobile operating system.
- Various performance improvements and bug fixes.
- A system-wide Sleep Mode that can be turned on and off in the control centre.
- Messages app revamp that brings WhatsApp-like features to Apple’s platform, including setting display names and profile pictures.
- A revamped Maps app that aims to compete better with Google Maps and Waze.
- A new Reminders app with a UI that’s laid out like a grid, including tasks to be done today, all tasks, scheduled tasks and flagged tasks.
- New Books app with a progress tracker.
- Health app design changed with new daily activity view, menstrual cycle tracking and more.
- Swipe-based keyboard option similar to Swiftkey.
- New mail app with thread muting, blocking incoming email and revamped folder management.
- Ability to use an iPad as an external display for Mac, including with support for Apple Pencil.
- Find My iPhone and Find My Friends being revamped along with a Tile-like tracking device.
- New multi-tasking interface and revamped home screen for iPad.
- New animation when launching multitasking feature as well as when closing apps.
watchOS 6
- watchOS version of the App Store, allowing you to install apps without using the iPhone companion app.
- Voice Memos, Apple Books and Calculator app coming from iOS
- ‘Dose’ app for pill reminders and Cycles for tracking menstrual cycles
- Complications that display battery life of hearing aids, rainfall, external noise and new watch faces
macOS 10.15
- Marzipan’s launch, allowing iPhone and iPad apps to be easily ported to the Mac through Apple’s new development SDK
- New Apple Music, Podcasts and combined Find My iPhone and Find My Friends apps.
- Mac Screen Time app
- New Apple Music app
- Siri Shortcuts integration
- iMessage stickers and effects
Source: Bloomberg
