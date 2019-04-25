The Switch has now outsold the Nintendo 64 in lifetime sales

Nintendo says it sold 2.47 million Switch consoles between January and March, with the company selling 16.95 million systems over the entire financial year.
The Japanese gaming giant’s initial goal for the financial year was 20 million Switch units, though the company eventually adjusted the prediction to 17 million.
Regarding software sales, the company sold 118.55 million games thanks to strong game releases like Pokémon Let’s Go, Super Mario Party, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Smash Bros. Ultimate.
In total the Switch has sold 34.74 million systems since its release, moving it ahead of the Nintendo 64’s 32.93 million lifetime sales. That said, this number is still far less than the Wii’s massive 101.63 million and the 3DS’ 75.08 million lifetime sales.
The company predicts that Nintendo will ship a total of 18 million systems in 2019.
Nintendo is rumoured to have plans to release a low-end Switch towards the end of June, with a high-end console set to release before the end of 2019.
That said, Nintendo CEO Shuntaro Kurukawa recently denied rumours that the company could reveal new versions of the Switch at E3 in earlier June.
