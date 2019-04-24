News
Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S5e and Tab A 10.1 are now available in Canada

Apr 24, 2019

8:04 AM EDT

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S5e and Tab A 10.1 are now available in Canada.

The Tab S5e costs $549.99 and $649.99 if you want more storage. Meanwhile, the Tab A 10.1 costs $299.99, with the larger storage version retailing at $449.99.

Those who pre-ordered the Tab S5e will get a pair of AKG Y500 headphones, and those who pre-ordered the Tab 10.1 will get AKG Y100 earphones

Both tablets come in gold, black and silver, and they will be available on Samsung Canada’s website, Best Buy, Staples, Walmart and the Source.

The Tab S5e features a 10.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a 2,560 x 1,600-pixel resolution, an 8-megapixel selfie shooter and a 13-megapixel rear camera.

The tablet sports two storage/memory variants, the bigger one with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and the smaller model featuring 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

Whereas the Tab A 10.1 sports a 10.1-display with a 1,920 x 1,200-pixel resolution with Dolby Atmos and Android 9 Pie with One UI. The smaller storage unit sports 2GB of RAM with 16GB of storage while the larger variant sports 3GB of RAM with 128GB of storage.

