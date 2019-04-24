foodora now available in Ottawa with over 50 restaurants supported

Food delivery service foodora has officially launched in Ottawa.
Now, Ottawans can order food on-demand through foodora from more than 50 restaurants, including Shawarma King, Burgers n’ Fries Forever and Smoke’s Poutinerie.
Ottawans can place orders through the foodora website or Android and iOS apps.
All orders have a flat delivery fee of $1.49. Customers can use the app’s ‘refer-a-friend’ feature to give friends $10 off their first order. The referrers will then receive $10 off their own order once their friend has placed an order.
“As foodora continues to evolve and innovate, we’re looking to bring our memorable customer experience – both on and off the app – to more Canadian cities,” says David Albert, managing director, foodora Canada. “Our latest market expansion to Ottawa means we can connect more Canadians with a variety of new and loved restaurants and cuisines – plus, we have some big things in store for Ottawa.”
Source: foodora
Comments