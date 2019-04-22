News
Nintendo details Labo VR Mario and Zelda Switch games content

VR content will be free in both games to all Nintendo Labo owners

Apr 22, 2019

8:04 PM EDT

The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild

Nintendo has released a new trailer for the virtual reality content coming to Super Mario Odyssey and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

The trailer shows off some of what players can do in the VR modes enabled by the Nintendo Labo VR construction toy set.

In Super Mario Odyssey, three new VR mini-missions will task players with collecting music notes and coins to complete objectives. The Cap, Luncheon and Seaside Kingdoms will also be explorable in VR.

Meanwhile, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild‘s entire open-world will be explorable in VR through Labo. This mode can be enabled in the settings and a new game save is not required to do so. Note that pre-rendered cutscenes are not supported in VR.

The VR content in both games will be added for free on April 25th.

Via: Variety

