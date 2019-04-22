Sony’s upcoming AirPlay 2 TVs aren’t going to be cheap

Some of Sony’s upcoming TV lineup is going to support AirPlay 2, but the televisions are not cheap in Canada.
Besides AirPlay, the TVs are stilling going to run Android TV so users can also use Chromecast tech and a selection of TV-formated Android apps to play content to the television.
Unfourtantly, AirPlay and HomeKit support won’t launch until later this summer.
The prices for the new TVs are as follows:
Sony MASTER Series A9G 4K OLED TV
This series includes Sony’s top of the line OLED 4K series. These sets support AirPlay and HomeKit. You can learn more about the TVs on Sony’s website.
- 55″ Class (54.6″ diagonal): $3,499.99 USD (roughly, $4,669.86 CAD) (available in May)
- 65″ Class (64.5″ diagonal): $4,499.99 USD (roughly, $6,003.77 CAD) (available in May)
- 77″ Class (76.7″ diagonal): $7,999.99 USD (roughly, $10,673.39 CAD) (available in June)
Sony MASTER Series Z9G 8K HDR TV
This series is similar to the A9G TVs, but instead of 4K its 8K. These masssive sets support AirPlay and HomeKit. You can find all of Sony’s 8K offerings here.
- 85″ Class (84.6″ diagonal): $12,999.99 USD (roughly, $17,341.99 CAD) (available in June)
- 98″ Class (97.5″ diagonal): $69,999.99 USD (roughly, $93,379.99 CAD) (available in June)
Sony A8G 4K OLED TV
Another 4K OLED series of TVs, but without AirPlay and HomeKit. The TV is listed on Sony’s website here.
- 55″ Class (54.6″ diagonal): $2,499.99 USD (roughly, $3,334.99 CAD) (available in May)
- 65″ Class (64.5″ diagonal): $3,499.99 USD (roughly, $4,668.99 CAD) (available in May)
Sony X950G 4K HDR TV
These are Sony’s 4K HDR LCD offerings. Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support is coming. Check out the TV here.
- 85″ Class (84.6″ diagonal): $4,999.99 USD (roughly, $6,670.74 CAD) (available late April)
- 75″ Class (74.5″ diagonal): $3,499.99 USD (roughly, $4,670.04 CAD)
- 65″ Class (64.5″ diagonal): $2,199.99 USD (roughly, $2,935.45 CAD)
- 55″ Class (54.6″ diagonal): $1,399.99 USD (roughly, $1,868.01 CAD)
Sony X850G 4K HDR TV
Another 4K HDR LCD TV, but ontop of Google Assistant in Android TV this set can be powered on and more by Amazon Alexa. You can find more out about the TV here.
- 85″ Class (84.6″ diagonal): $3,499.99 USD (roughly, $4,670.04 CAD)
Sony X800G 4K HDR TV
Sony’s lowest cost offerings are still 4K with HDR, but they don’t support HomeKit, AirPlay or Alexa. Check out the product page here.
- 43″ Class (42.5″ diagonal): $649.99 USD (roughly, $867.28 CAD)
- 49″ Class (48.5″ diagonal): $749.99 USD (roughly, $1,000.71 CAD)
- 55″ Class (54.6″ diagonal): $899.99 USD (roughly, $1,200.86 CAD)
- 65″ Class (64.5″ diagonal): $1,199.99 USD (roughly, $1,601.21 CAD)
- 75″ Class (74.5″ diagonal): $1,999.99 USD (roughly, $2,668.69 CAD)
Source: Sony
Comments