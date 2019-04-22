Sonos Play:5 is $50 off during Best Buy Canada sale

The powerhouse of a speaker the Sonos Play:5 is on sale at Best Buy Canada for $599.99, which is $50 off of the smart speaker’s regular price.
Sonos touts the Play:5 as its best sounding speaker that is capable of studio quality audio.
Sonos packs its speakers with modern smart speaker voice-activated assistant integration. You can add it to an Alexa speaker group to play music with voice controls from Amazon’s digital assistant. Alternatively, you can also use Apple’s AirPlay 2 to cast music from iOS and macOS devices.
Source: Best Buy Canada
