Nintendo Switch gets virtual reality support in new Labo kit

Nintendo is making its first foray into console virtual reality with a new Labo accessory kit for the Switch.
Described as a “unique first VR experience,” the Nintendo Labo: VR Kit is the fourth set in the company’s Labo lineup of educational constructional toys that are compatible with the Switch.
Nintendo will offer the Labo VR Toy-Con set in a variety of packages when it launches on April 12th.
To start, Switch owners can get a complete set that includes the relevant Labo Switch software and six Toy-Con projects — the Toy-Con VR Goggles, Toy-Con Blaster, Toy-Con Camera, Toy-Con Bird, Toy-Con Wind Pedal and Toy-Con Elephant. A Screen Holder and Safety Cap are also included. The entire package will cost $99.99 CAD.
Meanwhile, a $49.99 Starter Set offers the Labo Switch software, components to build the Toy-Con VR Goggles and Toy-Con Blaster and Screen Holder and Safety Cap. Additionally, Nintendo will sell two expansion sets priced at $24.99 each for those who buy the Starter Set.
Expansion Set 1 includes the Toy-Con Elephant and Toy-Con Camera, while Expansion Set 2 features the Toy-Con Wind Pedal and Toy-Con Bird.
Labo owners will be able to use these VR creations in the Toy-Con Garage software suite, although Nintendo hasn’t yet detailed how this will work.
