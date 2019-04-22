Freedom adds 500MB of data to $24 prepaid ‘Nationwide’ plan

News
Apr 22, 2019

11:10 AM EDT

Freedom Mobile rolled out a new slate of ‘Nationwide’ prepaid plans at the end of March, and now the underdog carrier is adding 500MB of data to its $24 plan.

The plan now comes with 1.5GB of data, plus unlimited talk and text for $24 per pay period with the company’s ‘Digital Discount.’ The Digital Discount takes $5 of the full $29 price of the plan if you sign up for pre-authorized payments.

Notably, the 1.5GB of data that comes with this plan is on Freedom’s ‘Nationwide’ plan tier, so it applies when you’re on Freedom’s network and other networks outside of Freedom’s coverage area.

You can add an additional 1GB of nationwide data for $15 per month as well.

Freedom hasn’t changed the other prepaid plans that don’t include data.

To learn more about how Freedom’s prepaid plans work check out our explainer on how these plans work.

Source: Freedom Mobile

