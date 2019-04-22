Case-Mate leak reveals Pixel 3a and 3a XL ‘Made by Google’ cases

News
Case-Mate has made new ‘Made by Google’ cases in ‘Tough Clear’ and ‘Twinkle’ models for both the Pixel 3a and 3a XL respectively.

The cases, leaked by 9to5Google, confirm the names of the Pixel 3a and 3a XL, however, with the rumours and Google accidentally leaking the names as well, this isn’t much of a revelation.

A retailer that sells phones to Verizon leaked the case photos to 9to5Google, the publication confirmed.

While we believe that Pixel 3a and 3a XL will launch in Canada, it’s still unclear which Canadian carriers will sell the devices.

The cases, unfortunately, don’t say much else about the Pixel 3a and 3a XL.

While Google hasn’t officially stated when it plans on launching the 3a and 3a XL, the company has teased that ‘something big’ is coming to Pixel on May 7th.

Are you excited for the Pixel 3a and 3a XL? Let us know in the comments below.

Source: 9to5Google

