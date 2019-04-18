Grow your Instagram following with this scheduling app

When it comes to promoting a brand, business, or great idea, social media reigns supreme. Platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter have largely replaced more traditional media outlets when it comes to advertising, and you don’t need to have thousands of followers and ‘likes’ in order to understand the importance of cultivating the right image on social networks.
But it can also be hard to properly manage an Instagram account when there are countless algorithms and tricks that make it far more beneficial to post at certain times, and if you want to grow a following and keep users engaged with your posts you need to use an app that makes all of those difficult posting decisions for you.
Planagram is one of the most powerful and wide-reaching Instagram tools around, and right now a lifetime subscription is available for over 95 percent off at just $49.99.
Unlike other, similar apps that simply post at a prearranged time, Planagram will only post your designated shots when your audience is the most engaged and likely to comment and like.
You’ll also be able to schedule posts for specific times, of course, but this app will ensure that every post, gallery, or even story is maximized for engaging both with your current followers and potential followers alike.
You’ll be able to schedule and post up to ten images at once, and every picture or video goes through Instagram’s extensive API for added security. This subscription even features Dropbox integration for added security and storage.
Build your business or brand by growing your Instagram following with Planagram. A lifetime subscription is currently available for just $49.99–over 95 percent off its usual price for a limited time.
VentureBeat Deals is a partnership between VentureBeat and StackCommerce. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackCommerce support here.
Comments