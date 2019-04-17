News
Samsung bringing eco-friendly packaging to the Galaxy S10

Apr 17, 2019

9:04 PM EDT

Samsung Galaxy S10 fingerprint scanner

Cutting items like a box-covering sleeve, a holder tray and a bottom box, Samsung made its Samsung Galaxy S10 packaging more eco-friendly, according to a news from the company. 

Also included in the redesign are paper ties instead of plastic versions, and matte plastic enclosures on bundled chargers to avoid needing plastic protective coverings.

“From the Galaxy S10 line’s design stage, we were deeply committed to developing eco-friendly packaging materials,” said Ilseob Baek, vice president of reliability group, mobile communications at Samsung. “We will continue to support international efforts to make our planet more sustainable by utilizing eco-friendly materials in more products.”

Source: Samsung

 

