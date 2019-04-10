Apple Podcasts on the web gets episode playback, refreshed design

Apple has updated its Podcasts service with a cleaner web interface and the ability to play episodes directly from the website.
Users can still go to iTunes if they so choose, which is required to read reviews and view trending podcast charts. However, the web playback option replaces the need to open iTunes to play a podcast, making playback a more streamlined process all around.
Additionally, show episodes have been given their own landing page to provide individual descriptions and other notes.
It’s worth noting that web podcasts now use the dedicated podcasts.apple.com URL, as opposed to the previous itunes.apple.com URL.
Check out all of the Podcasts on web updates here.
In related news, Apple is also reportedly planning to launch a dedicated Podcasts app on Mac.
Via: 9t05Mac
Comments