CBC Gem to launch on Amazon Fire TV and Android TV next week

Apr 10, 2019

8:06 PM EDT

CBC will launch apps for its Gem video streaming service on Amazon Fire TV and Android TV on April 15th.

The company says these two apps have been the most heavily requested by viewers, while other platforms are “currently being evaluated.”

CBC Gem is currently available on Android, iOS, Apple TV, Google Chromecast and the web.

Additionally, CBC redesigned Gem’s home screen earlier this week to display movies and TV shows in “shelves” to make it easier to find and play content.

In other words, it’s now easier than ever to binge Anne With an E.

