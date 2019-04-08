SaskTel improves wireless LTE in Alberta

Saskatchewan-based telecommunications provider SaskTel is improving wireless LTE services in Lloydminster, Alberta.
An April 8th press release said the improvements come “with the launch of a new cell tower in the community as well as upgrades to an existing tower just east of the city.”
The enhancements will better LTE coverage and will allow customers to “enjoy more reliable voice and messaging as well as” smartphone features like streaming videos.
These upgrades are part of the company’s investment of $301 million in 2018-19 and over $1.4 billion from 2018 to 2023.
Source: SaskTel
