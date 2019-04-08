News
PREVIOUS|

Sharp’s first foray into foldable phones is aimed at gamers

Apr 8, 2019

3:05 PM EDT

0 comments

Foldable phones are all the rage nowadays, thanks to major tech companies like Samsung and Huawei.

Now, Sharp also seems to be looking to get into the foldable market phone, based on a recently published patent that was filed to the US Patent and Trademark Office back in 2017.

The patent describes a “handheld electronic device” that features a foldable clamshell design. Further, the patent describes circles on both sides of the display that appear to be used for gaming-related controls.

Following the publication of this patent, Dutch tech news blog LetsGoDigital produced a few colour renderings of this new phone based the product’s description. Based on these images, it seems that the unnamed Sharp device has no visible cameras or other sensors on its front, other than the display itself.

Little else can be gleaned from the images, however. It’s important to note that companies patent products all the time without going forward with them, so it remains to be seen if Sharp will indeed release a foldable gaming phone.

The full patent application can be viewed here.

Image credit: LetsGoDigital

Via: BGR

Related Articles

News

Feb 18, 2019

10:17 AM EDT

LG says it will launch the V50 ThinQ at MWC, wait to release foldable phone

News

Feb 24, 2016

9:49 PM EDT

Foxconn has reportedly just bought Sharp for $6.2 billion [Update – not so fast!]

News

Jun 30, 2017

5:21 PM EDT

Sharp is reportedly launching two completely bezel-less smartphones

News

Feb 1, 2019

9:01 AM EDT

Huawei to unveil foldable display smartphone on Feb 24

Comments