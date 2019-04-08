Sharp’s first foray into foldable phones is aimed at gamers

Foldable phones are all the rage nowadays, thanks to major tech companies like Samsung and Huawei.
Now, Sharp also seems to be looking to get into the foldable market phone, based on a recently published patent that was filed to the US Patent and Trademark Office back in 2017.
The patent describes a “handheld electronic device” that features a foldable clamshell design. Further, the patent describes circles on both sides of the display that appear to be used for gaming-related controls.
Following the publication of this patent, Dutch tech news blog LetsGoDigital produced a few colour renderings of this new phone based the product’s description. Based on these images, it seems that the unnamed Sharp device has no visible cameras or other sensors on its front, other than the display itself.
Little else can be gleaned from the images, however. It’s important to note that companies patent products all the time without going forward with them, so it remains to be seen if Sharp will indeed release a foldable gaming phone.
The full patent application can be viewed here.
Image credit: LetsGoDigital
Via: BGR
