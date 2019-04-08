Tesla working on adding pothole avoidance to Autopilot

Elon Musk responded to a tweet over the weekend confirming that the company is working on a form of pothole avoidance software for its Autopilot self-driving feature.
Definitely
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 7, 2019
While this tweet doesn’t give any information about when the feature might go live, it does show that the company is thinking about ways to make Autopilot even better.
Small features like this could help sperate Tesla from the pack of other semi-self-driving vehicles that are just as good or better than Autopilot like the latest ‘Navigate on Autopilot‘ upgrade.
Source: Twitter
Comments