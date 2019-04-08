News
PREVIOUS

Tesla working on adding pothole avoidance to Autopilot

This little feature could help the vehicles tires last longer

Apr 8, 2019

3:21 PM EDT

0 comments

Elon Musk responded to a tweet over the weekend confirming that the company is working on a form of pothole avoidance software for its Autopilot self-driving feature.

While this tweet doesn’t give any information about when the feature might go live, it does show that the company is thinking about ways to make Autopilot even better.

Small features like this could help sperate Tesla from the pack of other semi-self-driving vehicles that are just as good or better than Autopilot like the latest ‘Navigate on Autopilot‘ upgrade.

Source: Twitter

Related Articles

News

Apr 5, 2019

2:22 PM EDT

MIT study determines Tesla drivers remain vigilant when using Autopilot

News

Apr 8, 2019

1:43 PM EDT

More efficient motors rumoured for Tesla Model S and X

News

Mar 28, 2019

5:31 PM EDT

Tesla hacker finds hidden Autopilot red light stopping mode

News

Mar 2, 2019

12:55 PM EDT

Tesla offers Autopilot, Full Self-Driving upgrades for half price

Comments