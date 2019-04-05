Staples Canada partners with Instacart for same-day office supplies delivery

Select Staples locations in Canada are beginning to offer same-day delivery through a pilot project with Instacart.
The locations that are offering the service are all situated in the Greater Toronto Area, so this program isn’t nation-wide yet.
This is a new service for Staples, and it’s the first time that Instacart, which typically delivers groceries, has branched into the office supply market.
The five stores that are participating in the pilot are located at:
- 3150 Dufferin St.
250 Front St. East
- 1140 Yonge St.
542 Keele St.
32 Steeles Ave. West
Anyone looking to test out the delivery service can visit Instacart.ca or use the company’s mobile app.
“This partnership with Instacart enhances our eCommerce experience, providing our customers with the added convenience of same-day delivery, on top of our already rich delivery options,” said Staples Canada’s CEO David Boone, in the company’s press release.
There are a few specifics when it comes to ordering through Instacart. Customers need to order at least $35 CAD worth of goods from Staples, and pay a $3.99 delivery fee; the delivery fee is waived if you’re an Instacart Express member.
In Canada, you can use Instacart to also get same-day groceries delivered from Walmart and Loblaws.
