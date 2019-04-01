News
PREVIOUS|

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Android Pie update now available to download in Canada

Apr 1, 2019

8:56 AM EDT

0 comments

Note 8

Late last week, Rogers revealed plans to update the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 to Android Pie on April 1st. The carrier wasn’t joking.

We’ve received tips from several readers that the software update to Android OS 9.0 is now available from most Canadian carriers, including Freedom, Bell, Virgin Mobile, Telus, and Rogers.

The update is just over 1621MB and brings Samsung’s new One UI Android skin to the smartphone.

The OTA should automatically start downloading. However, you can also get it going by navigation to ‘Menu’ > ‘Settings’ > ‘About Device’ > ‘Software Update’ > ‘Update.’

Let us know if you have the update and which carrier you are on.

(Thanks, Vineet!)

Related Articles

News

Apr 11, 2018

10:58 AM EDT

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 could feature 4,000mAh battery and 6.4-inch display

Reviews

Mar 29, 2019

7:02 PM EDT

Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10+ Camera Review: Maybe next generation

News

Mar 29, 2019

5:03 PM EDT

Samsung Galaxy S8 series and Note 8 on Rogers to get Android Pie April 1st

News

Jan 17, 2018

1:18 PM EDT

Samsung releasing limited edition white 2018 Winter Olympics Galaxy Note 8

Comments