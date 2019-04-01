News
Google’s ‘Goo.gl’ link shortening service is officially dead

Rest in peace, Goo.gl

Apr 1, 2019

8:02 AM EDT

Goo.gl link shortener

Google’s URL shortener, ‘Goo.gl,’ is officially dead.

Launched in December 2009, the URL shortener was created for use with the Google Toolbar and Feedburner. However, since that launch, Google says the way people find content online has changed dramatically.

In other words, there isn’t really a huge need for link shorteners anymore.

The Goo.gl service began its shutdown last year when it stopped new users from creating short links. Users who had already created Goo.gl links could continue to do so for one year.

That year has come and gone, and now you can’t create any new short links. Existing Goo.gl links will still work, however.

Google recommends developers switch to Firebase Dynamic Links. As for regular users, services like Bit.ly and Ow.ly — which is built into Hootsuite — should fill the same needs.

To learn more about moving away from Goo.gl, check out this Google blog post.

Source: Goo.gl Via: Android Police

