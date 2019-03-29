News
Samsung Galaxy S8 series and Note 8 on Rogers to get Android Pie April 1st

One UI is coming the three more phones on Roger's network

Mar 29, 2019

5:03 PM EDT

Rogers subscribers who own the Galaxy S8, S8+ or the Note 8 are set to get Android 9 Pie on the first day of April.

Samsung’s version of Android Pie is called One UI, and it adds quite a few new features and a visual overhaul to the South Korean tech giant’s first-party apps. You can find out more about the new user interface here. 

Notably, the Note 8 is also getting support for voice over LTE (VoLTE) roaming.

On the same day, a handful of other Android devices on Rogers are getting the March and April security updates. For example, Google’s Pixel phones are all getting the April update. Further, the Galaxy S7 and S7+ are receiving the March Android security update as well.

Source: Rogers

