News
PREVIOUS|

Play ‘Snake’ like its 1998 again thanks to Google Maps and April Fools

Apr 1, 2019

8:57 AM EDT

0 comments

Play Snake on Google Maps for April Fools 2019

For one day only, Google has revived classic arcade game Snake within Maps.

To access the game on mobile, tap the hamburger menu icon, then tap “Play Snake”. On desktop, visit snake.googlemaps.com.

For the most part, Snake on Google Maps plays exactly like its 1998 Nokia counterpart, the most significant difference being that you play as a train instead of a snake. To that end, there are six cities to navigate — Cairo, Sao Paulo, London, Sydney, San Francisco and Tokyo. Unfortunately, there’s not a Canadian city, but there is a world stage.

Perhaps the aptest part of this April Fools joke is that like most of Google’s best projects, you only have a short amount of time to enjoy it before the company kills it off.

Source: Google

Related Articles

News

Oct 30, 2018

5:38 PM EDT

Google Maps update lets users set dark mode as default theme

News

Apr 1, 2019

8:02 AM EDT

Google’s ‘Goo.gl’ link shortening service is officially dead

News

Oct 16, 2018

12:13 PM EDT

Google Maps now shows EV charging stations

News

Apr 1, 2019

11:52 AM EDT

Google is no longer selling the Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL in Canada

Comments