Teen drama Euphoria is coming soon to Bell’s Crave streaming platform

Euphoria is an upcoming teen drama television series set to soon arrive on Bell’s Crave streaming service.
Toronto’s Aubrey ‘Drake’ Graham is one of the executive producers of the TV show, alongside Sam Levinson and Future the Prince.
#euphoria coming soon to @CraveCanada. 🇨🇦 @Drake @HBOCanada https://t.co/WSx90q19lS
— Crave (@CraveCanada) March 28, 2019
The series stars as Zendaya, Austin Abrams, Jacob Elordi, Algee Smith, Storm Reid and Maude Apatow.
Euphoria follows high school students as they go through their lives, navigating through drugs, sex, identity, social media, love and more. Though little is known about the series so far, it’s classified as ‘thriller/horror,’ according to Wikipedia.
