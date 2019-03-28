The electric motorcycle company Lightning has unveiled its new bike, the Strike. The Strike starts at $12,998 USD (roughly, $17,464 CAD).
The electric bike only has a range of between 70 to 200 miles (112 to 321 km), but that’s offset by the fact that users can power the bike with level one, two and three charging standards. Drivers who want to use the level three charging standard can charge their bikes in 35 minutes, but that add-on will cost them an extra $1,500 USD (roughly, $2,014 CAD).
The Strike has two variants, the Standard version and a more expensive model called the Strike Carbon. The Standard version can hit a top speed of 217 km/h, and the Carbon can hit 241 km/h.
The standard version can be outfitted with three different battery configurations;
- 10 kWh: 70 – 100 miles (112 – 160 km/h) highway/city range
15 kWh: 105 -150 miles (168 – 241 km/h) highway/city range
20 kWh: 150 – 200 miles (241 – 321 km/h) highway/city range
The Carbon version comes with the level 3 charger and the 20kWh battery standard. It also includes top-level components like Öhlins front and rear suspensions, Brembo Monoblock brakes and AIM Strada racing dash with lap timer and GPS-based data logging. It costs $19,998 USD (roughly, $26,870 CAD).
Much like how Tesla rolls out its vehicles, the more expensive Strike Carbon Edition is going to be the first version of Strike to hit production and delivered to customers.
You can pre-register for either of Lightning’s new bikes here.
Source: Lightning
Comments