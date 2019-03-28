ESA Canada running game design contest to send team of students to E3

The Entertainment Software Association of Canada is offering to send one Canadian team of qualifying game design students to the Electronics Entertainment Expo (E3) this June.
The trade organization, which represents game developers and partners across the country, is looking to support up-and-coming game makers by letting them go to one of the biggest gaming events in the world.
Now, those enrolled in a post-secondary program can present their games in the ESA Canada’s Student Video Game Competition until April 19th, 2019.
To enter, students must submit their games here in a .zip file that includes the file or link to the game.
Additionally, you must attach a text or Word document that includes:
- The name of the game
- The name of the institution the students attend
- Names of all students who made the game
- A main contact including name, email and phone number
- The date the game was started and completed along with the name of the class (if any) and professor or instructor
E3 will take place in Los Angeles from June 11th to 13th. While Sony is skipping the show, some of the other companies that have confirmed they will be attending are Microsoft, Nintendo, Ubisoft and CD Projekt Red.
Source: ESA Canada
