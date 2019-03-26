Google is updating its Maps UI to quickly find previously searched business hours and have a speed limit toggle.
When using the search bar, users will see businesses with a tag that indicates whether it’s open or closed. It will also display what time the business is opening or closing. This feature also applies when accessing your ‘recent searches’ in Maps.
However, that’s as far as it goes, as these business hours don’t appear when conducting a search.
Google is also allowing U.S. users to turn off its speed limit notifications while driving.
To access the speed limit toggle, you will need to go to Maps ‘settings’ and then select ‘navigation settings’ where the option is displayed under ‘driving options.’
This feature is not yet available in Canada. MobileSyrup has reached out to Google for Canadian availability and will update this story when a response has been received.
Source: Android Police
