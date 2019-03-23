Streaming in Canada this weekend: Death of Stalin, Kubo and the Two Strings, Delhi Crime

Every week, MobileSyrup goes over some of the most notable movies and TV shows to recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.
Crave
The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley
The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley examines the true story of Elizabeth Holmes, the woman who was heralded as the next Steve Jobs and became the world’s youngest self-made billionaire but lost everything after fraudulent conduct was discovered.
The documentary was directed and produced by Alex Gibney.
HBO Canada premiere date: March 18th, 2019
Crave release date: March 18th, 2019
Les Misérables
Crave is now streaming the 2012 musical drama film adaptation of Victor Hugo’s classic Les Misérables novel. The story follows Jean Valjean who evades the ruthless policeman Javert while caring for a factory worker’s daughter during the Paris Uprising in the 1800s.
Les Misérables was directed by Tom Hopper and stars Hugh Jackman, Russell Crowe, Anne Hathaway and Amanda Seyfried.
Canadian theatrical release date: December 25th, 2012
Crave release date: March 22nd, 2019
The Rocky Horror Picture Show
The 1975 classic sci-fi musical film hit Crave this week. The flick centres on a young engaged couple who run into a castle filled with bizarre people, including a mad scientist.
The Rocky Horror Picture Show was directed by Jim Sharman and stars Tim Curry, Susan Sarandon and Barry Bostwick.
Original Canadian theatrical release date: August 14th, 1975
Crave release date: March 22nd, 2019
Netflix
The Death of Stalin
This critically-acclaimed political satire black comedy film depicts the power struggle that followed the death of Soviet politician Joseph Stalin in 1953.
The Death of Stalin was co-written and directed by Armando Iannuci and stars Steve Buscemi, Simon Russell Beale, Paddy Considine, Rupert Friend and Jason Isaacs.
Canadian theatrical release date: October 20th, 2017
Netflix Canada release date: March 22nd, 2019
Delhi Crime
Delhi Crime, a seven-part Netflix Original series, takes place in the aftermath of the infamous 2012 gang rape in Delhi, India. Deputy Commissioner of Police Vartika Chaturvedi leads a massive search to find those responsible for the heinous crime.
The series was written and directed by Richie Mehta and stars Shefali Shah, Rajesh Tailang, and Rasika Dugal.
Netflix Canada release date: March 23rd, 2019
Kubo and the Two Strings
Laika Entertainment’s award-winning stop-motion animated film follows the adventures of Kubo, a young boy who must stop his mother’s evil sisters and grandfather with the help of snow monkey, beetle and magical Japanese guitar.
Kubo and the Two Strings was directed by Travis Knight and features the voices of Charlize Theron, Art Parkinson, Ralph Fiennes, Rooney Mara, George Takei and Matthew McConaughey.
Canadian theatrical release date: August 19th, 2016
Netflix Canada release date: March 23rd, 2019
