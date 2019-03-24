Top Canadian mobile stories from the past week

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.
- Amazon launches Echo Input in Canada for $29.99
- iPad mini (2019) Review: Tiny power
- Here’s what’s coming to Bell Media’s Crave in April 2019
- Google Kitchener-Waterloo manager on developing Stadia streaming tech
- Apple announces new AirPods with H1 chip, wireless charging case
- Tim Hortons launches loyalty rewards program in Canada
- Federal MPs say they’ll listen to Huawei even if lobbying unlikely to sway ban consideration
- Telus to invest $40 billion over next 3 years to improve broadband internet services
- MP Murray appointed new Treasury Board President and Minister of Digital Government
- Rogers to bring LTE service to more than 1,000km of unserved highways
- Federal government pledges more than $400 million to promote zero-emission vehicles
- Budget 2019 invests $1.7 billion for high-speed internet access by 2030
- Hey Google, we have some questions about your Stadia gaming service
- Google’s Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario team helped create Stadia’s controller
- Here’s what’s coming to Netflix Canada in April 2019
- Apple announces 21.5-inch and 27-inch iMac ‘Coffee Lake’ processor hardware refresh
- Google Canada launches ‘character alarms’ for home speakers
- Apple’s new 10.5-inch iPad Air and iPad mini both support the Apple Pencil
