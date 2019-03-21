News
Sony’s Great Indoors Sale offers PlayStation games for up to 75 percent off

Mar 21, 2019

7:35 AM EDT

PS4 Pro with controller

The PlayStation Store now has a number of games available on sale with Sony’s latest sale, The Great Indoors Sale features games up to 75 percent off when you have PS Plus and 65 percent without.

This sale ends on March 29th at 8am PT/11am ET and offers games like Red Dead Redemption II, NBA 2K19  and Grand Theft Auto V at a discounted price.

Below are some of the more notable games in Canadian dollars.

PS Plus is also discounted and is currently $52.99 instead of $69.99.

To check out the complete list of games head to the PlayStation Store. 

