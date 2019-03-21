Sony’s Great Indoors Sale offers PlayStation games for up to 75 percent off

The PlayStation Store now has a number of games available on sale with Sony’s latest sale, The Great Indoors Sale features games up to 75 percent off when you have PS Plus and 65 percent without.
This sale ends on March 29th at 8am PT/11am ET and offers games like Red Dead Redemption II, NBA 2K19 and Grand Theft Auto V at a discounted price.
Below are some of the more notable games in Canadian dollars.
- NBA 2K19: with PS Plus $26.39, w/o PS Plus $34.39, was $79.99
- Grand Theft Auto V: with PS Plus $18.49, w/o PS Plus $22.19, was $36.99
- Middle-earth Shadow of War Definitive Edition: with PS Plus $31.99, w/o PS Plus $39.99, was $79.99
- Red Dead Redemption 2: with PS Plus $53.59, w/o PS Plus $61.59, was $79.99
- Dishonored: Death of the Outsider Deluxe Edition: with PS Plus $39.99, w/o PS Plus $47.99, was $79.99
- Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition: with PS Plus $23.99, w/o PS Plus $25.49, was $29.99
- Moss: with PS Plus $29.99, w/o PS Plus $31.99, was $39.99
- Injustice 2 – Legendary Edtion: with PS Plus $23.99, w/o PS Plus $31.99, was $79.99
- Extinction: with PS Plus $79.99, w/o Plus $23.99, was $79.99
PS Plus is also discounted and is currently $52.99 instead of $69.99.
To check out the complete list of games head to the PlayStation Store.
Comments