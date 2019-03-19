Canadians who bank at Tangerine can rejoice today as the financial institution has finally enabled fingerprint login on Android devices. However, there are limitations.
With this latest update, version 3.12.0, fingerprint authentication is limited to devices on Android OS 6.0 and higher, as well as these specific devices:
- Samsung Galaxy S7 and above
- Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and above
- Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018)
- Google Pixel Series
- Huawei P10
- Huawei P20
- Huawei Mate 10
- Huawei Mate 20
- LG G6 and above
- LG V30
- LG V40
- OnePlus 5 and above
Tangerine hasn’t said why the feature is unavailable on other devices with fingerprint scanners. The company does note the feature will soon be available to Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ users soon.
Source: Google
