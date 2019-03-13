New promotional videos suggest Huawei P30 features bright camera with zoom

New Huawei P30 promotional videos have surfaced online.
The Huawei Mall, in Beijing, China, has posted promotional videos to Chinese social media website Weibo. Translated, one of the post says, “The closer you are, the more you move. March 26, Paris, France, Huawei P30 #Exploring new horizons.”
The first teaser indicates the phone will take super bright pictures. This correlates with previous rumours that suggest that the P30 will have an improved night mode.
The following teaser suggests the P30 will take super close pictures. This refers to the phone’s periscope camera that’ll allow the device to zoom even further than the P20 Pro, which featured a 5x hybrid zoom.
It’s important to note that there’s a little disclaimer at the bottom of the video that reads “Image shown on phone screen, product colour, shape, interface and functions are for reference only. The actual product may vary.”
Meaning that Huawei’s P30 likely didn’t take the pictures in the video. Additionally, it suggests that the actual handset may not resemble what’s shown in the video.
Huawei will officially reveal the P30 series on March 26th in Paris, France.
Source: Huawei Mall, (2), Via: GSMArena
