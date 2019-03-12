Tesla reverting discount on Autopilot and Full-Self-Driving packages

Tesla is changing the price of its vehicles’ ‘Autopilot’ add-on feature once again, just one day after the company announced an overall increase to the cost of its cars by three percent, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has confirmed on Twitter.
The automaker will make this change on March 18th, allowing consumers to still purchase the Autopilot and ‘Full-Self-Driving’ (FSD) package for a discounted price.
For those who may not know, the Autopilot feature allows the vehicles to steer, brake and accelerate automatically, with FSD adding ‘Auto Lane Change,’ ‘Advanced Summoning,’ ‘Autopark’ and ‘Navigation on Autopilot.’
After the price increase, Autopilot will now cost Tesla owners $5,300 CAD and FSD is priced at $9,200 CAD.
When Tesla lowed the cost of the Model 3 on February 28th, the price of Autopilot was lowered to $4,000, with Full Self-Driving costing drivers $6,600 in Canada.
Autopilot was $6,600 to add onto a Tesla before the Model 3 price drop. When the Model 3 price changed, it also altered the cost of buying the features after the purchase of a vehicle to $5,000 for Autopilot and $9,200 for Full Self-Driving.
Along with the price change, the EV company restructured what features came with Autopilot and FSD. Autopilot was previously called ‘Enhanced AutoPilot,’ and it used to include more features.
Most of these features, like ‘Summon’ and ‘Auto-park,’ are now under the Full Self-Driving umbrella. It’s unclear if Tesla is also going to revert this back along with the price raise.
Musk admitted it was a mistake to offer a price reduction on these particular packages, stating that the decision was made to make the add-ons more affordable.
In retrospect, lower price shouldn’t have been offered. Was done so because some simply couldn’t afford it. Prices revert to normal on Monday.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 12, 2019
Tesla’s CEO also said that owners who purchased FSD before it lowered the price will still be invited to its Early Access Program, which allows drivers to test new features before they’re rolled out to all vehicles.
Source: Elon Musk Twitter
