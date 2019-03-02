Tesla offers Autopilot, Full Self-Driving upgrades for half price

Tesla is offering customers who purchased a vehicle before the March 1st, 2019 price decrease a discount on upgrading to Autopilot and Full Self-Driving capability.
The discount brings the cost down to about half of what you’d normally pay for those features after purchase.
The Autopilot feature, which allows the vehicle to steer, accelerate and brake automatically, typically costs $4,000 after delivery.
Full Self-Driving includes Navigate on Autopilot, Advanced Summon, Auto Lane Change, Autopark and, later this year, will be able to recognize and respond to traffic lights. Typically, this package costs $7,000.
Tesla will now allow those who purchased a vehicle before the recent price reduction to upgrade to Autopilot for $2,000 or Full Self-Driving for an additional $3,000.
In total, that works out to a $6,000 reduction in price.
Additionally, Tesla says customers who previously purchased Full Self-Driving will receive an invitation to the company’s Early Access Program (EAP). EAP members can test and provide feedback on new features and functions before they are rolled out to other customers.
Finally, Tesla says it’s improving the Autopilot and Full Self-Driving upgrade process starting next month. The new system will operate as online one-click payment, and won’t require owners to call anyone at Tesla.
Source: Tesla
