Apple to keep Touch ID, headphone jack on iPad refresh: report

If you’re hoping Apple’s next iPad refresh will bring Face ID and other features from the new iPad Pro, you may be disappointed.
A report from Mac Otakara says suppliers think the seventh generation iPad won’t be significantly different from its predecessors. Reportedly, the new iPad will hold onto Touch ID and the headphone jack and maintain the same enclosure as previous models.
While the enclosure may be the same size, suppliers suggest it could have a bigger screen, potentially measuring in at 10-inches on the diagonal compared to the previous model’s 9.7-inch screen.
It’s not clear how that would work with the current iPad enclosure, but it’s possible Apple could reduce the bezels to fit the larger display into the tablet.
Mac Otakara also says we could see a new iPad Mini 5 as well. Again, it’s expected to look similar to the Mini 4 and feature upgraded internals — but not too upgraded, as it’s likely to act as a budget option. The smaller tablet is expected to launch in early 2019.
Source: Mac Otakara Via: The Verge, Apple Insider
