Android Q beta likely to launch later today

Mar 11, 2019

8:55 AM EDT

Android Q

Google has launched a new public bug tracker for Android Q, suggesting the company plans to release the first publicly accessible beta for Android 10 within the next few hours.

The bug tracker was first spotted by XDA Developers‘ Mishaal Rahman. Visiting the tracker and switching to OEM submissions allows one to see all the Android Q bugs that have already been reported. Filtering by date further reveals that only reports from today forward can be seen. This strongly suggests the beta will launch later today.

Over the weekend, a Google engineer revealed that more third-party manufacturers will take part in this year’s Android Q beta than last year’s Android P beta.

Source: Twitter, Google Via: Android Police

