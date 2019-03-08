Vancouver-based national carrier Telus is offering double data promotions on select plans.
Whether you’re signing up for BYOP or looking to get a phone on contract with Telus, you can get a bonus of 3GB, 5GB or 7GB of data.
When creating a Telus plan, you’ll start by picking a tier of voice calling — unlimited Canada-wide or unlimited Canada and U.S. calling — and either BYOP, Standard, Premium, Premium+ or Platinum tabs.
These determine the base price you pay for your plan and phone, if you’re getting one. It ranges from $60 per month for unlimited nationwide calling on BYOP to $95 per month for the same on Platinum. These prices can vary by province.
Additionally, this includes unlimited text and picture messaging.
After you’ve selected the calling package, you then pick your data package. Across all voice tiers and plan tabs, you’ll choose from a range of data buckets and add the cost of that data to your voice package. If you want to add a line to your Telus plan, each line you add only pays for the voice package and shares from the data pool.
Data starts at $30 per month for 3GB, but the current promo doubles this to 6GB of shareable data.
Alternatively, you can do 5GB with a bonus 5GB for $40 per month for a total of 10GB shareable data, or 7GB with a 7GB bonus for a total of 14GB shareable data for $50 per month.
There are also 15GB, 20GB, 40GB and 80GB data buckets, but these don’t benefit from the double data promotion. Further, the 15GB bucket starts at $90 a month, which goes to show how much value you get with the $50 14GB promotion.
There’s a $35 connection fee applied per-line activated in-store.
The double data offer is available to new or existing customers who activate or renew on select data buckets and in-market Your Choice plans.
You can learn more about the offer on Telus’ website here.
Comments