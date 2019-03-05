Samsung to hold exclusive Fortnite event next week in New York City

Samsung has announced that it will hold an exclusive Fortnite event in New York on March 16th.
The event will specifically celebrate the release of the iKONIK K-pop skin and ‘Scenario’ emote based on a dance move from band member Jung Chanwoo.
The outfit will be available exclusively to Fortnite players using the Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+ and S10e, which will launch in Canada on March 8th.
Samsung says popular Fortnite streamer Ninja will be at the event, which will also feature a performance from iKONIK.
The event will be livestreamed on Twitch.
More information on the S10 family of devices — including Canadian carrier pricing — can be found here.
Via: SamMobile
Comments