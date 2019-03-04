TSN Direct now offered in $4.99 day pass, reduced monthly subscription

News
Bell has launched a new ‘Day Pass’ subscription tier for its TSN Direct and RDS Direct sports streaming services.

Now, Canadians can pay $4.99 CAD to get one-day access to get on-demand sports coverage from the World Curling Championships, Formula One, Wimbledon, NBA Playoffs, MLS and more.

Meanwhile, Bell is also now offering monthly subscriptions for $19.99, down from the $24.95-per-month that has been charged since the services launched in June 2018.

As noted by Bell, the new pricing options come right before the start of NCAA March Madness, which kicks off on Tuesday, March 19th. TSN is the exclusive Canadian broadcaster of the college basketball tournament.

TSN Direct and RDS Direct can be accessed on the web, Android, iOS and Apple TV. TSN Direct is also available on Samsung SmartTV and Xbox One.

Source: Bell

