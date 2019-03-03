OnePlus 7 render reveals 6.5-inch display, pop-up camera

Most of the flagship smartphones from Samsung, LG, and Sony were unveiled last week at Mobile World Congress 2019, the attention can shift to up-and-coming players like OnePlus.
While the Shenzhen-based “Never Settle” company showed off its 5G smartphone, most loyal OnePlus owners are waiting to see what the OnePlus 7 will feature. Today, via reputable device leaker Onleaks and Pricebaba, the overall design and specs might have been revealed.
According to the report, the OnePlus 7 will sport a 6.5-inch ‘all-screen’ display — no notch but minimal bezels. In addition, what makes the device interesting in the market is the inclusion of the pop-up selfie camera on the top-center, which is similar to the Vivo Nex.
As for other specs, the OnePlus 7 is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 855 chip, 8GB of RAM with dimensions of 162.6 x 76 x 8.8mm. There is a third camera sensor located on the back, also a USB-C port, no headphone jack (expected), and a single mono speaker. While there is no word on the battery size, the next OnePlus flagship will lack wireless charging capabilities.
Rumours also point to the OnePlus 7 being available May-June.
