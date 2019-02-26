News
OnePlus 7 won’t include wireless charging: OnePlus CEO

Feb 26, 2019

11:51 AM EST

OnePlus latest' flagship, the OnePlus 6

The next OnePlus smartphone will once again skip on inductive charging.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau revealed the tidbit of pre-release information in an interview with CNET‘s Roger Cheng.

Lau didn’t mince words when asked about the feature, which some OnePlus fans have been waiting to see make its way to one fo the company’s smartphones.

“OnePlus charging is one of the best,” he said, referring to the company’s Warp Charge standard, which can charge the company’s latest phone, the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition to 50 percent in approximately 20 minutes. “Wireless charging is far inferior.”

Lau did note, as he has in the past, that OnePlus is working on a fast wireless charging solution, but as before, the company won’t add inductive charging to one of its phones until it creates a solution that doesn’t generate excess heat, which it has been unable to do thus far. When asked about Qualcomm’s new Quick Charge wireless charging platform, Lau declined to comment.

All of this should be familiar news to OnePlus fans, but it’s still disappointing to hear the company hasn’t decided to include inductive charging even if it’s “far interior.”

Source: CNET

