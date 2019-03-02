Bell is offering bonus data on select two-year plans when activated in store.
According to the carrier’s website, customers can get up to 5GB of bonus data on select plans, however, the site doesn’t provide exact details on which plans this applies to.
MobileSyrup confirmed that the bonus is available when you activate a new two-year Premium Smartphone, Premium Smartphone Plus or Premium Smartphone Ultra Plus plan in store.
Additionally, the bonus is available to existing customers who upgrade to a new device on one of those plans.
Premium Smartphone plans start at $80 per month for unlimited Canada-wide calling, text, picture and video messaging. Premium Smartphone Plus starts at $90 per month for the same, while Premium Smartphone Ultra Plus starts at $100 per month.
Across all three, the base data package starts at $25 per month on top of your calling package. Typically, this gets you 3GB of data, but the promotion bumps this up to 5GB total.
In other words, the lowest price you’ll pay is $105 per month before tax.
Data packages range all the way up to 20GB of data for an extra $115 per month, with varying bonus data promotions.
Plans, prices and data bonuses may vary by province and territory, so if you want to take advantage of the deal, call your local Bell store to learn more.
While you can’t get this data bonus online, some online data packages already have bonus data applied.
You can learn more here.
It’s also worth noting that Rogers is running a similar promotion that gives you a bonus of up to 10GB of shareable data if you activate two lines on two-year Share Everything contracts.
