Get up to 10GB bonus data when you activate two lines at Rogers

Rogers is offering some hot data deals for new and existing customers who activate two lines on two-year plans.
First up, if you activate two lines on a two-year Share Everything Ultra tab plan, you’ll get 10GB of bonus data. That means you get 5GB of bonus from each line, and the total 10GB is shareable across all devices on a Share Everything plan.
Alternatively, you can get 8GB of bonus data when you activate two lines on a two-year Share Everything Premium+ or Premium tab plans. Again, that means 4GB per line, and the total 8GB is shareable across all devices.
To put all this in perspective, a typical Premium Share Everything line would start at $105 per month with 1GB of data. The second Premium line starts at $80 per month. However, with the bonus data deal, you’d get a total of 8GB shareable data after activating two lines.
For Premium+ plans, it’d start at $115 per month for the first line and $90 for the second. Ultra tab would start at $125 and $100 respectively.
As with any new activation, a $35 connection fee applies for each line activated.
Additionally, Rogers says that if you change plans or upgrade your phone after this activation, you’ll lose the data bonus.
You can take advantage of the deal in-store or online. To learn more, head over to the Rogers website here.
