Free Neopets Legends & Letters game launches on Android and iOS

Feb 28, 2019

7:08 PM EST

Neopets Legends and Letters

Gardena, California-based kids learning game developer JumpStart has launched Neopets Legends & Letters on Android and iOS.

The game was previously slated to release in January but was delayed until this month.

In the free-to-play RPG puzzle battler, players must create their own customizable hero to save the Neopets’ world of Neopia from a curse. The game features an original Neopets story set across over 120 levels and allows players to collect and battle over 50 Neopian characters. As is standard with free-to-play games, Legends & Letters will feature in-app purchases.

“Neopets is a much-loved brand and we devoted a good deal of time and energy to get the experience just right for loyal fans, folks who are familiar with the game but have not played in a while, and for an entirely new generation of gamers,”CEO of JumpStart Games Jim Czulewicz said in a press statement.

JumpStart says Legends & Letters is the “first of a number of new Neopets mobile games and apps that Neopets fans can look forward to playing in the new year.”

Source: JumpStart

