Koodo is offering $450 off the Huawei Mate 20 Pro on all tab tiers

Feb 28, 2019

4:38 PM EST

0 comments

Vancouver-based carrier Koodo is offering $450 CAD off the Huawei Mate 20 Pro on all of its tabs tiers

Below is a list of Koodo’s prices for Huawei’s 2018 flagship on all four tabs:

  • Tab Small — $470 (regularly $920) with a $10 monthly tab charge for 24 months (plans start at $35/month)
  • Tab Medium — $350 (regularly $800) with a $15 monthly tab charge for 24 months (plans start at $45/month)
  • Tab Large — $200 (regularly $650) with a $20 monthly tab charge for 24 months (plans start at $80/month)
  • Tab Extra Large — $0 (regularly $450) with a $30 monthly tab charge for 24 months (plans start at $80/month)

The $1,315 price to purchase the phone outright remains the same.

More information on the offer can be found here.

Meanwhile, learn more about the Mate 20 Pro’s powerful Leica Triple camera, large battery and beefy processor in MobileSyrup‘s review of the device. 

