News
PREVIOUS|

Here’s our first look at Huawei foldable Mate X smartphone

Feb 22, 2019

1:34 PM EST

0 comments

A billboard showing Huawei's upcoming Mate X foldable display smartphone

India-based leaker Ishan Agarwal ‘@ishanagarwal‘ has shared the first leaked image of Huawei’s upcoming foldable display smartphone, the Mate X.

The image, courtesy of one of Agarwal’s Twitter followers, shows workers assembling a billboard at what I imagine is one of the conference halls in Barcelona that’s set to host Mobile World Congress next week.

As for the phone itself, it looks far more futuristic than Samsung’s recently announced Galaxy Fold smartphone. Other than the fact it will be 5G-capable, we know very little about the Mate X.

Huawei will officially announce the Mate X at its Mobile World Congress keynote on February 24th.

What are your initial thoughts on the Mate X? Let us know in the comment section.

Source: Twitter ‘@ishanagarwal

Related Articles

News

Feb 21, 2019

4:18 PM EST

Huawei Canada reported $428 million sales revenue in 2018

Business

Feb 21, 2019

12:22 PM EST

Huawei chairman says company is committed to Canada despite potential ban

News

Feb 22, 2019

3:51 PM EST

Samsung, Apple losing smartphone market share to Huawei

Comments