Adobe fixes Premiere Pro MacBook Pro speaker blowing issue with latest update

The latest update to Premiere Pro fixes an issue that reportedly caused some MacBook Pro internal speakers to blow.
The update specifically says that it solves “issues with Premiere Pro that reduce noise interaction and help minimize possible impact,” according to its release notes.
The glitch occurred when using Premiere’s various audio-enhancing features. An Adobe representative suggested turning off the MacBook Pro’s laptop microphone in order to avoid the potential speaker ruining glitch. Multiple instances of the bug were reported in Adobe Premiere CC’s forums.
The issue reportedly only affected 2016 and newer MacBook Pro laptops, according to reports.
Via: AppleInsider
